Tampered weighing scales spark Rs 1 crore fine drive

Jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri District Legal Metrology department has uncovered alarming discrepancies in weight measurements across the district — not just in local markets and shops, but even in banks and post offices.

The revelations came during a series of surprise raids conducted by the Jalpaiguri District Legal Metrology department, which has so far collected close to Rs 1 crore in fines this year alone.

The department’s inspection drives — part of an ongoing statewide campaign — exposed widespread use of tampered or uncalibrated weighing machines in retail outlets, bakeries, shopping malls and even government-operated facilities such as post offices and banks.

“We conducted 67 raids and filed 125 cases related to weight discrepancies, improper packaging and missing manufacturing or expiry dates on products,” said Ramiz Raja, Assistant Controller of the District Legal Metrology department. “Violations were not limited to ordinary shops. Inaccuracies were also detected in weighing systems at post offices, banks and even in gold weighing machines. Violations were detected in Nagrakata, Banarhat and remote areas of Dhupguri.” The crackdown also exposed small and medium-scale industrial units — including bakeries, confectioneries and packaged water suppliers — selling products without proper labeling. Several bottled water companies were penalised for operating without mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards certification.

“Due to high certification costs, many avoid BIS approval, but that’s no excuse. We’ve issued fines accordingly,” Raja added. Consumer rights activists have applauded the action but say more needs to be done.

“We’ve filed numerous complaints about consumer harassment and unfair trade practices,” said Tapan Chakraborty, spokesperson for the Jalpaiguri Consumer Protection Association. “Weight fraud and sale of unpackaged goods are on the rise. The department must intensify surveillance.”

The Legal Metrology department has pledged to continue strict monitoring in both urban and rural areas, aiming to ensure fair trade and consumer protection throughout the district.