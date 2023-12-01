Tamluk: TMC sweeps co-op poll

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept Tamluk cooperative election crushing Left-BJP. The ruling party leaders believe that this win will strengthen the morale of the party workers in the region ahead of Lok Sabha elections scheduled to take place next year.

The election was held at a cooperative in Sahid Matangini block in Tamluk where there were 46 seats. There were around 2,248 voters.

The Left had captured several cooperatives under the Tamluk-Ghatal Central Cooperative Bank. A total 116 candidates contested from various parties. Out of 44 seats, Trinamool Congress candidates won in 30 seats while BJP managed to get 10 and Independents 6.

Trinamool Congress earlier secured stunning victories in the cooperative society polls in Nandigram-II Block, Contai and Singur on Monday, consolidating its position in places where it had fallen behind during the 2021 Assembly polls. Nandigram-II Block — where TMC won 51 seats, CPM one and BJP none — had given a 10,000 plus lead to Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari during the state polls, helping him edge past in the Nandigram battle.