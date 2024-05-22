‘People will take revenge of 2021; BJP’s game will end on May 25 in Tamluk’

Kolkata: Campaigning for his party candidate of poll-bound Tamluk constituency, Debangshu Bhattacharya in Nandigram, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee promised that the state government will disburse the first instalment of the Awas Yojana within six months of victory of his party’s candidate.



Abhishek said this time Nandigram has to make Debangshu win to take revenge for the 2021 Assembly elections where the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari allegedly defeated Mamata Banerjee by tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs). “Before the 2021 polls, we said ‘khela hobe’ but in Nandigram, the BJP used the Election Commission which resorted to subterfuge to make BJP’s candidate win. Hence, on May 25 when Tamluk goes to polls, it will be the endgame,” Abhishek said.

He added that TMC challenged the victory of Adhikari in Calcutta High Court but Adhikari allegedly got scared and moved the Supreme Court urging the case be transferred to a High Court outside the state. “The apex court rightly rejected the plea and said the case will be decided at Calcutta High Court,” he said.

Abhishek said he has information that the BJP will attempt to intimidate voters against going to poll booths from May 24 night. “I want to warn these people who are planning to execute such activities that no one can save them,” he threatened.

He told the gathering: “If BJP threatens before polls, women should chase them out but you must cast your voting rights on poll day. The BJP has planned to wreak violence in 80 booths to stop voters. I have a list of those planning it. I would like to tell them that they won’t be spared once the poll is over.”

Banerjee told the gathering: “Take revenge for 2021. Make Debangshu win. I will come again to Nandigram in one month (June). I promise that within six months of Debangshu winning, the state government will release the first instalment of Awas Yojana.”

Abhishek also trained his guns at the BJP government at the Centre and said its ouster is imminent. He also challenged the BJP to implement Lakshmir Bhandar scheme in states governed by them.