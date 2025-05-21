Tamluk & Durgapur: TMC forms new core committee of INTTUC

Kolkata: In a bid to further strengthen its labour union, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday announced the new core committee of INTTUC in Tamluk and Durgapur.

The ruling party in Bengal has announced the new core committee in Durgapur with 12 members with Ritabrata Banerjee as the Chairperson. Banerjee is the state president of INTTUC. The other members are Manas Adhikary, Rajesh Koner, Bhubaneswar Mukherjee, Susanta Roy, Litton Sarkar, Avishek Dey, Hardeep Singh, Debabrata Kesh, Purna Nanda Chattaraj, Sheikh Aminur Rahaman and Akbar Ali. Trinamool Congress in a press statement said: “The party under the guidance and inspiration of chairperson Mamata Banerjee is pleased to announce the Durgapur INTTUC core committee in the state.” The new Tamluk organisational district INTTUC core committee was also announced on Tuesday by the party. Ritabrata Banerjee will act as the chairperson of the core committee. The other members are Astik Chatterjee, Pradip Dey, Asim Maji, Shankar Dandapat, Shyamal Maity, Sudipta Bhakta, Sk Alamgir and Alam Jilani.

There has already been a major organisational reshuffle within Trinamool Congress with several district presidents being removed from their current posts and core committees have been set up. The party has formed two new core committees — one in Birbhum and another in Kolkata North. In both the places the names of the district presidents have not yet been announced. Following the instruction of the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, her party on last Friday published a new list.