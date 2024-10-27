Tamluk: 4 killed in road accident

Kolkata: Four persons were killed in a road accident at Tamluk in East Midnapore on Saturday night.

According to sources, on Saturday around 10 pm, a car was moving towards Digha along the National Highway (NH)-116 commonly known as Digh-Nandakumar road.

The car was being driven by a man identified as Bhaskar Modak of Ghatal and a woman was sitting beside the driver’s seat. While passing through the Bhandarberia area at

Nimtouri of Tamluk, Modak somehow lost control and the car hit three cyclists who were coming from the opposite direction.

After the bicyclists were run over, the car rammed with a tree before falling into a roadside ditch.

Local residents immediately informed the Tamluk Police Station. Police rushed the injured persons to Tamluk hospital where two cyclists along with the woman and Modak were declared brought dead.

Police however, are yet to establish the identity of the woman. Police suspect that Modak was driving at quite a high speed and lost control. After the car rammed with the tree, the engine of the car fell out of the chasis and the car fell into the water.

Police may conduct a mechanical test of the car to ascertain if any technical glitch was there or not.