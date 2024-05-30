Tamluk: 3 killed in road accident

Kolkata: Three persons were killed in a road accident at Tamluk in East Midnapore on Wednesday. According to sources, on Wednesday afternoon, four persons were enjoying a joyride in Sreerampur area of Tamluk. The car was moving towards Dobadi area when suddenly the driver somehow lost control and the car fell into a roadside ditch.



Local residents started the rescue operations and rushed the four injured persons to Moyna Primary Health Centre where two of them were declared brought dead. The other two persons were shifted to Tamralipta Government Hospital where they were admitted. During treatment, another person succumbed to his injuries there. The driver somehow managed to get out of the car and escaped unhurt.