Tally Solutions rolls out TallyPrime 5.0

Siliguri: Tally Solutions has announced the global launch of TallyPrime 5.0, featuring API-driven tax filing aimed at revolutionising GST processes for India’s expanding Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector. With the new release, Tally continues its mission to empower the 89 lakh MSMEs in West Bengal, which contribute significantly to the state’s economy.



TallyPrime 5.0 brings a host of features aimed at streamlining business management, including a consolidated interface for GST operations, e-invoicing and WhatsApp integration. It also introduces advanced multi-lingual capabilities, extending support for Arabic and Bangla. The platform’s new direct connection to the GST portal allows faster data uploads, GSTR1 filing, and GSTR-3B recon, all designed to simplify compliance for MSMEs.

“We aim to save MSMEs up to 70 per cent of their time on GST filing and offer real-time visibility into their suppliers’ GST status,” said Archan Mukherjee, general manager, East at Tally Solutions.

With over 2.5 million users globally, Tally is eyeing a 50 per cent increase in its user base over the next three years, focusing on fostering digitisation across India and beyond. The upgrade is free for all active TSS subscribers.