Tallest sky garden launched in Howrah

Kolkata: Eden Realty Ventures Pvt Ltd, a leading name in the real estate industry, has launched JALSA, Howrah's tallest sky garden at Solaris Shalimar, a residential masterpiece. This architectural masterpiece, located in the heart of Shalimar, is poised to transform luxury living with its grandeur and spectacular views of the lush Botanical Garden and the serene Ganges.



Among those present during the launch were (from left to right) Biswadeep Gupta Director Marketing, Eden Realty Group, Sachchidanand Rai, Chairman, Eden Realty Group, Anindya Chatterjee, Singer, Music Director & Filmmaker Arya Sumant, Managing Director, Eden Realty Group & Kumar Satyaki, Joint Managing Director, Eden Realty Group.

Solaris Shalimar is a spectacular residential complex designed by Malay Ghosh, a renowned architect from Espace. It combines G + 12 and G + 18 structures, with 8 towers offering 2 and 3 BHK homesthat totalsto 1703 residential units. Notably, JALSA is the first Sky Garden being created in Howrah.

The project, which is a part of 18 acres, is expected to be completed in two phases by December, 2028.