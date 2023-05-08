Talks on to set up enforcement wing at toll plazas to curb overloading

KOLKATA: To stop overloading, the state Transport department is in talks with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) over the establishment of a Motor Vehicle Enforcement Wing at toll plazas.



Moreover, stringent action will be taken by the Motor Vehicle Officers and they will accordingly coordinate with the NHAI officials at the district level and District Traffic Police personnel. To streamline these activities, the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) of concerned districts or headquarter enforcement team under the supervision of Dy. Director, Enforcement/RTO will regularly visit the toll plazas to issue e-challan or seizure list.

According to a Transport official, the heavy vehicles were usually passed through toll plazas after paying additional fees but this came to conflict with the Motor Vehicle rules which prohibits overloading.

Hence this issue was raised and talks were ensued on a Motor Vehicle Enforcement Wing working along with NHAI officials to catch overloaded goods vehicles and imposing fines according to rules.

The vehicles detected by the NHAI officials will tow the vehicle and keep them at a suitable place. However, this will be kept at the risk and responsibility of the vehicle owner or driver.

External wheel lock will be applied and these wheel lock will be provided by the state Transport department through the district administration.

According to a senior transport official, a requisite fine shall be collected from overloaded good vehicles passing through the toll gates of NHs. The National Highway Authority of India has requested that the matter will be taken up with MoRTH.

Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan had held a meeting to resolve issues with NHAI on April 28.