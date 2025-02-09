Talks held in PHA meeting on docs skipping duty for rallies

Kolkata: The first working committee meeting of the Progressive Health Association (PHA) has brought to light that a number of “Left-minded doctors” from the medical colleges across the state have been coming to Kolkata and attending various programmes without discharging their respective duties properly.

Members affiliated to PHA informed during the meeting that doctors from North Bengal Medical College, Jhargram Medical College and some other district hospitals have attended rallies in the city. They alleged these doctors were critical about health services in the state in such meetings too. A list of such names was submitted to the president and secretary of the Association.

Shashi Panja, a Cabinet minister and a physician herself, is the president of the new outfit that was floated last month end. The members further alleged that the junior doctors under the organisation were subjected to threats by “Left and ultra- Left minded doctors” for being associated with the outfit. Panja informed that to address the issues raised by the members the organisation at the district level is being strengthened further. Names of doctors associated with modern medicine, dental, homeopathy, ayurvedic as well as nurses have been sought for including them under PHA. A committee will be formed at every district level. PHA was launched on January 27 to highlight the government’s positive contributions to the health sector and act as a liaison between the Health department and doctors. One of its main objectives is to ensure there is no disruption in the delivery of medical services in any government hospitals.It aims to foil any attempts to malign the image of the state healthcare system by spreading false information. After the RG Kar incident, cease-work by doctors at govt hospitals left many patients in the lurch. The e-mail id [email protected] was floated on that very day and several applications have poured in.