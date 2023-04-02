‘Talk to Mayor’ prog: SMC creates computerised data bank of plaints

siliguri: With the aim of quick resolution of the complaints received through the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) is creating a computerised data bank with the complaints. With this data bank, the response time will be reduced. The Mayor stated that it is a part of ‘Smart Corporation.’



“People call us alleging that their complaints have not been resolved. Now, we have created this data bank, with which we can keep track of complaints and also the work progress by the Corporation. It will help us resolve issues with speed,” said Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri. For the first time in Siliguri, ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme has been introduced by Gautam Deb. On Saturdays, the Mayor interacts with citizens over the telephone and listens to their problems. Later, the SMC works on resolving the complaints. The computerised database is being created by the SMC where the caller’s name, phone number and complaint will be registered. Along with this, steps taken by the SMC officials to resolve the issue and the current status of the complaint will also be updated in the data bank.

Last Saturday, people had called over the same issue and the Mayor immediately informed them about the work progress. He also instructed the SMC officials to immediately resolve the issues. So far, 37 days of the programme have been completed. Recently, the mayor published a report card on the programme. According to the report card, within one year 580 issues were reported and 85 percent of work has been resolved.