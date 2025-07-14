Taking steps to address concerns of students after ‘rape’ incident: IIM-C

Kolkata: The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta on Sunday said it is actively engaging with students and taking necessary steps to address their concerns in the wake of the alleged sexual assault of a woman on its campus.

The woman was allegedly raped by a student of IIM-Calcutta inside a hostel on the campus, police had said on Saturday. The accused student was arrested on Saturday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the woman, he said. A court here has remanded the student to police custody till July 19.

The IIM-Calcutta, however, declined to share details of the measures being undertaken, citing sensitivity of the matter and ongoing legal proceedings.

“We are constantly engaging with our students internally to ensure their safety and well-being. I have instructed my team to do everything necessary to address the situation. This is my clear directive,” Director-in-Charge Saibal Chattopadhyay told a news agency.

He said the IIM-Calcutta campus is co-educational and the recent developments have led to some apprehension among parents, which he termed as “natural” given that the institute has never faced such a situation in the past.

“I cannot speak in detail about what we are doing.

We will not share with the media anything more than what we have already said in our statement on Saturday, as this matter is both sensitive and sub judice,” Chattopadhyay added.