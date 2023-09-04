Take V-C’s consent for executing state govt orders, Guv tells universities

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, Governor C V Ananda Bose, who is the Chancellor of the state universities, issued a circular directing that the officers of the univarsities need to execute the orders of the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and take their consent while acting on the orders of the state government.



Raj Bhavan’s circular drew flak from all quarters, mainly from academicians and the ruling party. “The Governor is forgetting that he is nominated but we are elected by the people. The statutes of the universities and the role of chancellor and vice-chancellor are being flouted in a desperate attempt to run a parallel administration in higher education. The Bengali intelligentsia is being dishonoured by the Governor,” said Shashi Panja, state Women and Child Development minister.

The Governor recently appointed himself as the V-C of 14 odd universities that are presently running without interim V-Cs. Justifying his act, Bose said the students were having issues obtaining degree certificates and other necessary documents in the absence of a V-C.

“The Governor-cum-Chancellor-cum-Vice-Chancellor seems to have created an illegal triad of roles. He seems to be an aspirant for making new histories the world over. His most recent illogical and illegal announcement is not only bizarre but ominous,” Omprakash Mishra of Educationists’ Forum said.

“I am unable to comprehend the message that the Governor wants to deliver. The universities in the state are set up by the state government through legislation in the state Assembly. Thus, the state has to have control over these universities. Moreover, the funds by the Centre are insufficient for running varsities. Hence, the state government’s fund is essential for the smooth functioning of the varsities,” Educationist Pabitra Sarkar said.

During her recent visit to Jhargram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her displeasure over several administrative posts at Sadhu Ram Chand Murmu University (SRCMU) lying vacant. Soon after, the Registrar of Vidyasagar University was given the additional charge of registrar of SRCMU while the university’s Controller of Examinations and Finance Officer were engaged to work for SRCMU instead. However, opposing it, Raj Bhavan said the principal secretary of the Higher Education department cannot take such measures. Bose has also referred to a recent direction of the apex court in this regard.

Raj Bhavan highlighted that the V-C, pro V-C and registrar are the main functionaries of the universities. The V-C being the principal executive and the academic head, the other officers should follow his orders and assist him in discharging his functions in compliance with the university act and statutes.