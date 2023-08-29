‘Take up extensive awareness campaigns to prevent dengue’

Kolkata: As a part of its move to prevent the spread of dengue, the state Health department has directed all the district information and cultural officers (DICOs) to undertake extensive miking for awareness campaigns on dengue prevention. The DICOs have been asked to put up permanent or temporary hoardings in different municipal and Gram Panchayat areas.



The state government has given financial sanction to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore in favour of DICOs to undertake an anti-dengue campaign. The state has taken up a year-long anti-dengue and malaria campaign and precautionary measures to restrict the spread of vector-borne diseases.

Sources in the Health department said that various civic bodies have been asked to prepare a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen surveillance to check dengue and malaria this season. Anti-dengue campaigns have already been initiated in different districts, civic bodies and also by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

According to National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme data, the state registered 57,271 dengue cases last year while more than 14,000 people got infected with malaria.

Prevalence of dengue cases had been higher in KMC areas. Experts are apprehending that the cases may go up further this season if precautionary measures are not taken on time. The state Health department issues guidelines every year to the civic bodies in order to tackle the situation in some pockets where dengue and malaria cases are being reported.

The vector control cell of the Health department has been collecting data from all the districts on a regular basis and monitoring the situation. The district health officials have already been asked to strengthen surveillance to ensure there is no accumulated water in any places. All the laboratories and government hospitals will also have to share data relating to dengue, malaria tests with Swasthya Bhawan on a daily basis.

The Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department set a guideline to contain the dengue situation in the state. Guidelines include focusing on conservation work.