Take up complaints received in ‘Peace Room’ with HC: Guv to SEC

Kolkata: Governor C V Ananda Bose, in continuation of his suggestions to the SEC that the election results may be kept in “animated suspension” till all complaints of violence and other unhealthy practices are enquired into, issued a fresh advisory to the SEC on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, the Calcutta HC ordered that “As observed in our series of orders, we are monitoring the entire process, we make it clear that whatever has happened thus far, like voting, results etc is subject to the further orders this court will pass in the present petitions. We put to notice, the elected candidates that their elections are subject to our further orders...”

The Governor has asked the SEC to bring before the court all 7,500 complaints received in Raj Bhavan Peace Room and forwarded them to the SEC.