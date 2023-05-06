Take strict action against teachers of govt schools giving private tuition: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has directed the state to take strict action against government and government-aided school teachers who are accused of providing private tuition within three months.



The Division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya observed that the private tuitions provided by teachers of government and government-aided schools in the state are not valid. The judge ordered the Board and concerned school authorities to take action within three months against the teachers involved in giving private tuition, as it violated the rules of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education.

If the concerned authorities are found to not have taken any action, then the court will take action against the concerned school authorities, Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Bhattacharyya ordered on Friday. The Division Bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the Private Tutor Welfare Association.

In March 2018, the state Education department debarred any teacher from engaging in any sort of private tuition for personal gain but made it clear that a teacher should cooperate in the matter of remedial coaching, which may be organised by the institution.

However, the association claimed that despite this order, teachers working under the department were allegedly found to be holding private tuitions. They claimed that teachers are threatening students to take tuition or else they would give them low marks in the exams.

Many heads of the school have welcomed this order of the court and stated that it is against the code of conduct for the teachers to be providing private tuition to the students. They have also called it “a wake up call” and urged the teachers to not partake in such activities.