Take strict action against illegal constructions: Min

Siliguri: Becharam Manna, Minister of state (MOS) on independent charge of the state Agricultural marketing department, instructed the administration to take strict action against illegal constructions inside Siliguri Regulated Market. Security will also be increased at the market area.



The minister held a high-level meeting on Wednesday in Siliguri regarding the regulated market where Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, Priti Goyel, District Magistrate of Darjeeling, police, traders and other officials were present.

In the meeting, several issues of illegal constructions and illegal encroachment were discussed. Meanwhile, the minister banned the use of thermocol inside the market. He instructed the administration to ban thermocol within the next 15 days.

“We want to convert this market into an international standard market. We have already started preparations for that. We have received several complaints about illegal constructions inside the market. We asked the police administration and Regulated Market Committee to check the documents and thereafter to take actions accordingly,” said the minister.

Siliguri’s regulated market was established in 1983. About 20,000 people visit the market every day, including traders and labourers.

There are many traders who are conducting business inside the market without any permission. The department is planning to rehabilitate those traders somewhere else.

The minister also instructed to install about 50 CCTV cameras in the market premises with a police booth at the backside of the market to increase the security. More lights will be installed at the market and old buildings will be renovated.

The minister also said that any information or untoward incidents will be reported to the Regulated Market Committee office and the office will make related announcements. Therefore, mikes, machines for announcements will be installed at the market. The minister also visited the market after the meeting.