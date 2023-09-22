Take steps to stop agitation at RG Kar Hosp: Mamata tells party leader

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed a top leader of her party to take measures to stop the agitation at the RG Kar Medical College by a section of medical students who are opposing the joining of the new principal and demanding reinstating the former one who has already been transferred.



Banerjee gave the directions to her party leader Subrata Bakshi from Dubai where she is presently visiting. Following CM’s instruction, TMC president Subrata Bakshi held a meeting with the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) unit members of the RG Kar. They were warned that there should not be any repetition of the incident in the future. Chaos had been prevailing at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ever since the former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh was transferred to Murshidabad Medical College.

Dr Manas Kumar Banerjee, who was the principal of Barasat Government Medical College, was appointed in Ghosh’s place. A section of students belonging to TMCP tried to stop the new principal Dr Banerjee from entering the college on his joining day. Later, they demanded an explanation from him as to why he joined the office. The agitating students were demanding that the health department reinstate the former principal.

The chairman of Rogi Kalyan Samiti of RG Kar Medical College, Dr Santanu Sen intervened but the issue was not resolved as the agitating students demanded the intervention of the chief minister.