Take steps to implement 3-tier Panchayat in Hills: Anita Thapa to Centre

“If words alone could achieve things, we would have achieved Gorkhaland by now. Only tall talks will not help. There has to be implementation,” jived Anit Thapa, president, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM).

Refuting allegations levelled by BJP MP and National Spokesperson Raju Bista that West Bengal Government is attempting to subvert democracy by holding 2-tier Panchayat elections in the Hills, Thapa asked the Union government to take necessary steps to amend the constitution to attempt a three-tier Panchayat system in the Hills.

Raising the issue in Parliament on February 13, Bista had claimed that the two-tier Panchayat system is unconstitutional.

“The West Bengal Government is attempting to subvert democracy in our region by claiming that they will only conduct elections to two-tier of the Panchayat.

I informed the Parliament that this is being done to further deprive our region and people, as the two-tier Panchayat system is unconstitutional,” stated Bista.

Incidentally, with the formation of the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council in 1988, the three-tier Panchayat system prevalent throughout the country was replaced by a two-tier system in the Darjeeling Hills by amending the Indian Constitution in 1992.

Article 243M (3) has to be repealed for this. Despite the GTA having replaced the DGHC and mention of three-tier Panchayat in the GTA Act and agreement, neither has the constitution been amended by repealing Article 243M(3).

“I am working on state subjects. Panchayat is a Central subject. Let the people working on Central subjects do the necessary. Till now has anyone seen him do anything concrete or get anything tangible for the Hills?” questioned Thapa without naming Bista.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee time and again has stated that she has requested the Centre to take up the amendment process so that the three-tier can be incorporated in the Hills.

“Let Raju Bista read Article 243M before making such remarks. It is just a political gimmick. He is trying to stall the Panchayat elections as the BJP knows that they do not have a support base in the Hills anymore” remarked NB Khawas, Spokesperson, TMC, Darjeeling.

In the Darjeeling Hills the last Panchayat election was held in the year 2000 with the then GNLF party under Subash Ghising objecting to Panchayat elections in 2005.