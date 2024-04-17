Take revenge from BJP for five years of betrayal: Abhishek

Siliguri: Asking people to vote against the BJP’s party symbol (Lotus), Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, while addressing an election campaign in support of Jagdish Chandra Basunia in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, asked people to take their revenge for “five years of betrayal” and instead vote for his party’s symbol.“For five years they have betrayed you and now you betray them once,” stated Abhishek.



“Vote has arrived and so have the BJP with its money. If they offer you Rs 500, ask for Rs 1000 and if they offer Rs 1000 demand for Rs 2000. Assure them that you will vote for BJP and then go and press the TMC button. They have betrayed you for the past 5 years and it is time to pay them back,”

stated Banerjee.

He predicted that victory of TMC would be guaranteed in Cooch Behar. “Only we have to increase the margin,” he added. Taking a shot at “Modiji ka guarantee,” Banerjee stated “BJP’s guarantee is that the Rs 400 costing LPG is now around Rs 1,000. If BJP comes to power it will become Rs 2000. If the INDIA bloc comes to power the price of LPG will be Rs 450.”

He stated that if BJP comes to power all social welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar will be stopped. “They will even stop you from eating fish,” stated Banerjee. “Modiji has stated that whosoever consumes fish is anti-national. Earlier, I used to eat fish once a day and after hearing this I am eating fish twice a day,” scorned the TMC national secretary.

He stated that Bengal would not bow down to the Centre. “We don’t care about the Centre’s deprivation of Bengal. We will not bow down. We know our rights. The state will build houses. By December 31, the beneficiaries will receive the funds to build houses,”

assured Banerjee.

Following the Cooch Behar election campaign, Banerjee took part in a roadshow in Alipurduar where he stated: “I was waiting for the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and BJP All India president to come to Alipurduar. However, they remain inconspicuous. They have realised that they cannot fool the people anymore. I’m confident that our candidate Prakash Chik Baraik will win the Alipurduar

seat,” added Banerjee.