Take measures for utilisation of funds, Chief Secy tells Gram Panchayats & Panchayat Samitis

Kolkata: Expressing concern over a large number of Gram Panchayats (GPs) and Panchayat Samitis (PSs) that have had less than 50 per cent expenditure, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Tuesday directed the concerned officials to take suitable measures for utilisation of funds and at the same time mobilise the co-operative banks so that they can provide more benefits in connection with the various schemes of the state government.



The co-operatives at the district level were asked to form a committee if needed for monitoring the disbursement and utilisation of funds. In districts like East Burdwan, Murshidabad, West Midnapore and Bankura 85, 73, 76 and 76 entities (that includes GPs and PSs) respectively have made less than 50 per cent expenditure with unspent balance till date being Rs 2059.04 crore.

Dwivedi on Tuesday held a meeting to take stock of the scheme implementation of the Panchayats and Rural Development department as well as the Women and Child Development department.

According to sources, the Chief Secretary has asked the concerned officials to be prepared for proper utilisation of Rs 2000 crore funds for rural roads which is due for arrival from the centre.

Regarding the upgradation of the Anganwadi centres, the district administration has been asked to survey such centres which are located close to schools and are in bad shape.

The state government has plans to merge such centres with a nearby school. The survey report should be made available by March.

The status of rural sanitation which includes solid waste and grey water management, ODF plus village status was also reviewed by the Chief Secretary.