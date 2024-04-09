Take decision on granting sanction by April 23: HC directs Chief Secretary

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Chief Secretary to act in an independent manner and positively take decision on granting sanction to prosecute public servants in connection with alleged recruitment scam case by April 23. The Division Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Gaurang Kanth were hearing the bail applications of former minister Partha Chatterjee, Subires Bhattacharjee and Kalyanmoy Ganguly, amongst others. According to the counsel representing them, they have been in custody for more than a year.

Investigation in these cases are over but prosecution cannot commence due to absence of sanction by the sanctioning authorities, one of whom is Chief Secretary. It was earlier submitted that the Governor had granted sanction to prosecutePartha Chatterjee. However, the Chief Secretary is yet to grant sanction to prosecute other public servants.

Reprimanding the delay, the Division Bench of Justice Bagchi observed: “He (Chief Secretary) has failed to consider the magnitude of the responsibility in the matter of grant of sanction which as per law requires to be done in a time-bound manner. We are left to wonder why a responsible civil servant holding the highest office in the state has not discharged his bounden statutory duties in a prompt manner resulting in an undesirable hiatus to the progress of prosecution in the cases involving deep-rooted corruption in high offices in the state.” Justice Bagchi further asked the Chief Secretary to approach officers of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in case any information or assistance is required and directed the CBI officials to assist in the same.

The case is with regards to a probe in an alleged scam related to appointment to various posts in government and aided schools in the state. It was alleged that through a conspiracy between influential people, an attempt was made to derail the selection process by tampering the results and appointment of undeserving persons to public posts.