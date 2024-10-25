‘Take action if fire-fighting system not properly placed’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday, expressed unhappiness at the repeated incidents of

fire in Kolkata.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Kolkata Police to hold a meeting with Barabazar traders. She asked the administration to take action if the fire-fighting system was not properly placed.

Banerjee held a virtual meeting with the district magistrates of seven districts after the landfall of Cyclone ‘Dana’ in Odisha. During the administrative meeting from Nabanna, Banerjee reacted to the fire incident that took place at Tiriti Bazar on Wednesday night.

“Some people are triggering fire incidents. Despite repeated pleas, adequate places are not left so that fire tenders can reach the spot. These people argue if any advice is given. I request Kolkata police to hold a meeting with the traders at Burrabazar. Police, KMC and the Fire department will hold a joint meeting. People should take some steps to ensure safety. Or else we will take action. One should have accountability to the people. The chief minister also expressed her displeasure with the illegal parking of cars on narrow roads. She claims that there are many people in the city who park two or three cars, even in narrow streets. As a result, ambulances, fire engines and nothing can enter the area. Locals get into trouble.

The police have therefore been instructed to make

surprise visits to those areas from time to time. She advised to park vehicles at “Sampanna” the 6 storyed Parking lot in

Alipore. Banerjee has not, however, given any instruction to take legal action against

anyone yet.