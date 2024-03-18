Take action against Suvendu: Sikh community writes to ECI, Guv

Kolkata: People from Sikh community who are on an indefinite sit-in demonstration outside BJP head quarter in Kolkata have written to both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose urging them to take action against the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his “Khalistani” jibe at a Sikh Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.



In the letter to the Governor, the Sikh community demanded an urgent meeting in this regard while in a separate letter to the ECI, the Sikh community demanded strict action against Adhikari.

On February 22, a delegation of the Sikh community with representatives from seven Gurdwaras had submitted a memorandum to Governor Bose

demanding immediate action against Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for his alleged “Khalistani” jibe at the Sikh IPS officer.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also lashed out at Adhikari (without taking his name) for the ‘Khalistani’ jibe at a Sikh IPS officer.

“What gives you the right to call someone a Khalistani just because he was wearing a turban? These people are a disgrace to Bengal...’