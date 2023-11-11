Taj Taal Kutir, city’s ‘urban resort’ launched; opens to public on Nov 27

Kolkata: Imagine waking up to the birds singing and the sound of water in the heart of bustling New Town in Kolkata.



Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Saturday announced the opening of Taj Taal Kutir in Kolkata, overlooking a 100-acre lake in Eco Park.

Featuring 75 luxurious rooms and suites, the hotel opens to the public on November 27, 2023, offering a taste of colonial charm and a glimpse into Kolkata’s aristocratic history.

One can enjoy their favourite meals at The Verandah, the all-day diner, or relax in the evenings at The Lakeview Lounge.

“Taj has had a strong presence in Kolkata for over three decades, and with Taj Taal Kutir, IHCL is meeting the growing demand of emerging micro-markets in the city. Kolkata is a crucial gateway to East India, with vast potential in both business and tourism. We’re dedicated to expanding our presence in the region, and I’m pleased to partner once again with Harshavardhan Neotia and the Ambuja Neotia Group,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IHCL. He also thanked the West Bengal government for granting industry status to the hospitality sector.

Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, Kolkata, is elated at the launch of Taj Taal Kutir.

He described it as Kolkata’s unique “urban resort”, located in the midst of New Town next to the expansive 400-acre Eco Park and a vast 100-acre water body. “We are lucky to be able to situate this property on the banks of the lake, which gives a resort-like vibe despite being in the lively New Town. We have taken yet another step forward in our partnership with IHCL, adding our third hotel in

Kolkata,” he said.

Meanwhile, with Taj Taal Kutir’s addition, IHCL will have six hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands in Kolkata, including one under development.