Taiwanese biz team in state for industrial visit

Kolkata: Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) facilitated an industrial visit by a Taiwanese business delegation to a leading plywood manufacturing company, aiming to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Bengal and Taiwan.

The MCCI team was represented by S Roy, deputy director general, and Sukanya Basu, deputy secretary. The delegation comprised 16 company directors from Taiwan, representing sectors, including hardware and tools, security and surveillance, food and beverage, machinery and industrial equipment, electronics and components, auto parts and bearings, smart home solutions and furniture and home living.

During the visit, the delegation observed the manufacturing processes and inquired about the materials used. The meeting included discussions on potential collaboration between the company and Taiwanese businesses in areas such as industrial development, technological exchange and capacity enhancement.