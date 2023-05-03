Tailoring training for 100 women in the Sunderbans

KOLKATA: The Sunderban Tiger Reserve (STR) has joined hands with a non-governmental organisation for providing an alternative livelihood for forest-dependent communities in the Sunderbans.



The project titled ‘Selai Sundori’ is imparting tailoring training to 100-odd women based in and around the Pakhiralay situated just opposite Sajnekhali Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The main livelihood of the people in the Sunderbans is honey collection, fishing, catching crabs etcetera for which they have to venture into the deep forest. Hence, they are always vulnerable to attack by wild animals, particularly the tiger. So, the idea of an alternative livelihood is very encouraging,” Ajay Kumar Das, Field Director, STR said.The project aims to provide training in cutting, stitching, fabricating and all other tailoring aspects to the women whose families’ income is dependent on the forest.

“We have a multipurpose community resource centre named Baghbon situated on a land of 1440 square feet where we have developed facilities for the tailoring training. The local market for such products is already there which will ensure livelihood after successful completion of training,” Joydip Kundu of Sher, which is providing the training said.

Women after the training can also use the infrastructure of the centre for their personal tailoring assignments when the training programme will not be running.

The four months training programme with 30 women in the first batch that began in December last year has already been completed and the participants have been awarded certificates. In one year, 100 women will be offered the training.The centre will soon have facilities of a library and there is a plan of developing computer training infrastructure too, said officials.