‘Tailoring Training Centre’ launched in Dhapa

Kolkata: To empower urban slum women, Merlin I Am Kolkata, the corporate social responsibility arm of Merlin Group launched Tailoring Training Centre for women living in urban slum area of Dhapa in partnership with TDH Suisse, a Swiss Child rights organisation and DRCSC, a non-profit organisation working in Dhapa area and other parts of Bengal on Friday.



The initiative aims to uplift the educational status of children and youth while promoting economic empowerment in the Dhapa community through a comprehensive programme encompassing vocational training, digital skills development, and support for education.

The unveiling ceremony held at Dhapa Dipi, witnessed the presence of the Hon’ble Consul General of the US, Melinda Pavek and Sushil Mohta, Chairman of Merlin Group. Ashish Ghosh, Regional co-ordinator, Asia, TDH Suisse and Somjita Chakraborty, Chief Program Officer, DRCSC, DRCSC were also present. Melinda Pavek said: “This collaborative effort is a significant step towards empowering marginalized communities, especially women, in Dhapa. It aligns with the values of inclusivity and skill development.”

Sushil Mohta said: “We at Merlin are very happy to support the marginalised section of the society in Dhapa area in partnership with Tdh Suisse and DRCSC.”