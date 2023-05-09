Tagore’s favourite Mungpoo gets tourism infra boost

Mungpoo: The state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration are working together to promote Tagore’s favourite destination in the Hills, Mungpoo, as a tourist spot.



“Mungpoo is like a pilgrimage for many owing to its connection with Tagore and his multiple visits here. Tagore is a bridge between the Bengali and Nepali communities. The Rabindranath Memorial Museum is an asset for us. Together we have to further develop this place. Scholars and Rabindra-enthusiasts can come here, stay and engage in research activities also,” stated Anit Thapa, Chief Executive member, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 163 birth anniversary of Tagore at Mungpoo.

The North Bengal Development Department under the state government has built a guest house along with renovating the auditorium and landscaping the premises of the museum and guest house at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

“In two years, there has been immense change. Tourists used to visit this place earlier also but now it is a full-fledged, developed tourist destination. A guest house has been built adjacent to the Rabindra Museum with four suites and a dormitory. It will be operational soon and bookings will be done through the BDO office, Tukdah,” stated S. Ponnambalam, District Magistrate, Darjeeling. A tree house has been built by the Directorate of Cinchona in the same premises for tourists.

Thapa along with the DM were present at the Rabindra Jayanti organized by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Government of West Bengal. People from all walks of life paid floral tributes to the bard. The programme included cultural troupes from Siliguri and Shantiniketan along with artistes from the Hills.

Ratan Mukherjee, a Rabindra researcher stated: “I had first visited this bungalow in 2001. The museum has been done up magnificently by the West Bengal Heritage Commission. I am deeply impressed.”

Mungpoo, 32 km from Darjeeling, was the Bard’s favourite haunt. Tagore had visited Mongpu in 1938 on May 21 and stayed till June 9. In 1939 he stayed here from May 14 till June 17 to return again on the September 12 to stay till the first week of November. In 1940 he arrived on April 21 and his birthday was also celebrated here, that year. This was his last visit as he fell ill and had to return to Kolkata.

In Mongpu, Tagore used to stay in the house of Manmohan Sen (husband of Maitreyi Devi) who was the chief chemist of the cinchona plantation. In 1944 this house was converted into a “Rabindra Smrity-bhavan.” Later in 2009 the building was converted into a “Rabindra Museum.”

He had written many memorable works during his stay at Mongpu including Chelebela, Nobojatok, Sesh Kotha, Bangla Bhashar Porichoy, Mongpu, Giribas, Sanai, Akash Prodip and Jonmodin. The museum has been renovated by the West Bengal State Heritage Commission.“Mungpoo is truly a beautiful place. We had timed our visit so that we could visit during the birth anniversary commemorations. We came to Mungpoo from Sittong. It has been a lovely experience for us” stated Shanti Nath Mal, a tourist from Singur. On an average around 150 people visit the museum daily. The cost of an entry ticket is Rs 25.

There are already 40 homestays in Mungpoo and 140 in Sittong, 5km away. In Mungpoo there are many tourist spots including the Rabindra Museum; Orchid house; Reshap Forest Bustee ViewPoint; Tropical Garden and Heritage Bungalows under the cinchona plantations.