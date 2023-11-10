Taekwondo: 3 gold medalists from Malda to compete at nat’l level

Malda: Three gold medal winners from Malda in the 33rd State Taekwondo competition have qualified to participate in the national level taekwondo competition to be held next year. The state competition was held in Purulia district on November 4 and 5.



Around 25 people from multiple taekwondo coaching centres of Malda district participated and 7 of them bagged medals. Rakeshree Bhattacharya, Tabassum Jinnat Islam and Indrajit Mondal won gold medals in Purulia. Asis Roy, national taekwondo player and coach of these 3 players, said: “We are very happy that players from Malda have made an impression at the state level. This success has come after a long struggle.”

Debbrata Saha, executive member of District Sports Association Malda, said: “A good environment for different sports has been created in Malda now. Krishnendu Narayan Chowdhury, secretary of Malda District Sports Association, has a leading role in improving the quality of sports in the district.”