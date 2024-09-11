Tackling waterlogging: Islampur MLA to lead committee to ensure drainage systems remain unclogged

RAIGANJ: In an effort to address the chronic waterlogging problems plaguing Islampur, TMC MLA Abdul Karim Chowdhury has announced plans to form a dedicated committee aimed at supervising the drainage system. The committee will ensure clean drains and a properly functional drainage system. This initiative is expected to kick off after the Chaat festival, with a comprehensive drive that involves local authorities and residents alike.



The committee, which will include officials from the Islampur Municipality and the Islampur Sub-Divisional Administration, is being constituted to ensure that drains, which are currently choked in many areas, are properly cleaned to prevent stagnant water overflowing onto the roads during rainfall. The residents of Islampur have long suffered from water logging on the streets after even moderate showers, as the lack of a proper drainage system has led to severe inconvenience

across all wards.

Addressing this concern, MLA Chowdhury criticised the previous administrations, led by Congress and CPI(M), for their failure to develop a master plan to protect the town from waterlogging. “Islampur Municipality was run by the Congress and CPI(M), but they did not introduce any concrete measures to solve the water logging issue. As a result, many drains in several wards are now choked. As the MLA, I have decided to take immediate action by forming a committee with notable figures, councilors, the Chairman of the municipality, and local officials,” said Chowdhury.

Additionally, Chowdhury plans to submit a proposal to the state government, seeking funds for the municipality to develop a long-term master plan for the town’s drainage system. “Our focus will be on both immediate action and long-term solutions to ensure that the waterlogging problem is resolved for good,” he added.