Tackling dengue: Malda to fly drones to spot stagnant water

Malda: The Malda district administration is flying drones over 16 dengue hotspots identified in the English Bazar Municipality (EBM) area and adjacent Gram Panchayats in an effort to spot stagnant water on the rooftops.



The initiative started from September 28 in different wards of EBM in presence of Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, chairman and other government officials.

Municipality teams were present to clean up the water spotted using drones. Task forces have been formed at both block and district level to monitor the health service providers in Malda.

A workshop to control the spread of dengue was organised at the Town Hall in English Bazar with all the concerned departments and bodies, including Malda Zilla Parishad, municipalities, Gram Panchayats on Wednesday noon.

Cleaning operations in pulse mode will start from Friday in the whole district to eradicate stagnant water and garbage. A cleaning drive is already operational in the district from September 25 to October 2.

Sudipta Bhaduri, CMOH Malda, said: “There are almost 1200 dengue patients in Malda now but the situation is in a stable condition. The next 15 days are crucial.”

The total number of dengue cases in the district this year is 1213. Last week, the number was 110. About 40 people have been infected with dengue so far this week.

The number of new dengue cases is increasing in Ward 25, Ratua I and Kaliachak III blocks. As per the state directive, the leave of all doctors and health workers has been cancelled for the next seven days so far. Schools and Nursing Homes will be visited by the Task Force.

DM Nitin Singhania said: “Strict measures will be taken if any private nursing home or hospital does not follow the dengue protocol. We are paying much heed to the awareness campaign. Spraying of larvicide, introducing Guppy fishes, organising dry days on Wednesdays have been implemented. The tests of dengue have been hiked in Malda Medical College and Hospital and all are requested to test their blood samples if fever persists for over two days.”