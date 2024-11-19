Tablet scam crackdown: Five more persons arrested across North Bengal

Raiganj/ Balurghat/ Siliguri: In a joint operation, officials from the Islampur Police District and Tamluk Police Station in East Midnapore arrested five more individuals on Sunday afternoon in connection with the ongoing tablet scam case.

The arrests occurred in the Chopra and Islampur Police Station areas of North Dinajpur district. The accused have been identified as Mansur Alam, Osman Ali, Rosan Jamal, and Muktakair Ali, all residents of various locations within the Chopra police jurisdiction, along with Mujammel Hoque from Sujali in Islampur.

This operation follows a previous set of arrests, bringing the total to 12 in the district. A police official of Islampur Police District informed that acting on intelligence reports, police intercepted a government bus at Panjipara on its way from Chopra to

Kishanganj, Bihar.

They had a motive to catch a train to Delhi from Kishanganj Station in Bihar. Four suspects were detained after interrogation, with the fifth, Mujammel Hoque, apprehended from his home. All suspects were presented in Islampur Sub

Divisional Court for transit remand to Kolkata.

South Dinajpur’s Education department has reported that around 200 students from government-aided schools are yet to receive funds under the Bengal government’s ‘Taruner Swapna’ scheme. District Inspector of Schools (Secondary), Nitai Chandra Das, has instructed schools to provide updated information on the issue. “We are collecting data to resolve the issue promptly. Necessary steps will be taken to rectify errors and we aim to ensure all eligible students receive their funds soon,” stated Das.

Meanwhile, arrests continued in the plains of Darjeeling district in Siliguri in the tab scam case. A team from the Sarsuna Police Station arrested three people from Siliguri. The accused have been identified as Dibakar Das (28 years), a resident of Village Daspara Daliahat, Chopra, South Dinajpur; Gopal Roy (28 years), a resident of Pabitra Nagar, Champashari, Siliguri and Bishal Dhali (23 years), a resident of Samarnagar, Champasari Battala, Siliguri. Dibakar Das is one of the masterminds of the case.

According to police sources, on November 16, a police team reached Kishanganj and acting upon credible sources and information, moved to the Siliguri area on November 17 and arrested the three accused persons from in front of a shopping mall located on Sevoke Road in Siliguri. The accused were presented at the Jalpaiguri Court on Monday and taken to Kolkata on transit remand.