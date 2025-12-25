Tableau carrying ‘Unnayoner Panchali’ attacked in Nandigram

Kolkata: A tableau carrying “Unnayoner Panchali” was attacked in East Midnapore’s Nandigram. The ruling Trinamool Congress called the incident a “brazen political assault” on Bengal’s development, culture, and dignity.

Trinamool Congress claimed that the attack was orchestrated by the BJP after they saw that their support base in Nandigram collapsed following a massive rally organised by Trinamool Congress. Trinamool Congress blamed Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari for the incident.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “Gaddar @SuvenduWB is rattled and how! Just 72 hours ago, the sea of people at our historic rally sent a clear message to the @BJP4Bengal, their support in Nandigram has collapsed. Panic-stricken and exposed, they lashed out, attacking our Unnayoner Panchali tableau and even resorting to violence against women.”

It also wrote: “But let it be clear: BJP’s intimidation will never break us. The march of Bengal’s development will not stop. This shameful assault will be answered decisively by the people of Bengal in the 2026 Assembly elections. Every passing day proves one truth, the BJP is steadily losing its grip on Bengal, while the people stand taller than ever.”

The ruling party further pointed out: “Fifteen years of transformative progress under Hon’ble Chief Minister @Mamataofficial have rattled @BJP4Bengal. @SuvenduWB, threatened by Bengal’s unstoppable growth, has resorted to vandalism, intimidation, and fear-driven politics.”