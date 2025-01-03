Table tennis academy set up by Mantu Ghosh to be launched on January 11 in Siliguri

Siliguri: Once hailed as the “City of Table Tennis,” Siliguri has struggled in recent years to produce competitive players, largely due to inadequate infrastructure. Determined to revive the sport’s prominence in the region, former Indian table tennis player and Arjuna Awardee Mantu Ghosh is setting up a table tennis academy.

The academy, named “Talent Scout Table Tennis Hub,” is being set up at the residence of Mantu Ghosh and will be inaugurated on January 11.

Mantu Ghosh took a loan from her Provident Fund to build the academy. It aims to provide modern facilities and professional training for aspiring players.

“We have lost our glory because players do not get the chance to practice together. This affects their performance outside the city,” said Mantu Ghosh.

The academy will feature 8 tables with modern equipment, enabling simultaneous practice sessions for players. The area of the academy is 2800 square feet. Ghosh emphasised the importance of encouraging more girls to participate and nurturing young talent alongside experienced players with Indian rankings.

The academy will be led by six experienced coaches, including national team coach Subrata Roy, who is also Ghosh’s husband. “We want to bring back the atmosphere that once made Siliguri the pride of Indian table tennis. This academy is a step in that direction,” Roy said.

Roy stated that despite Siliguri’s rich history in the sport, North Bengal has been largely neglected in terms of facilities. However, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb has promised to build an indoor stadium by March to support the city’s table tennis players.

Meanwhile, Dola Sen, Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha, inaugurated the three-day-long Inter-District Women’s Football Championship at Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Friday. The championship is being organised by the Women’s Sports Association.

The championship features 12 teams from various districts of the state, showcasing the talent and dedication of female players. During the inauguration, MP Dola Sen emphasised the state government’s commitment to sports development. She highlighted initiatives undertaken across the state to encourage sports participation, particularly among women.

“Such competitions are crucial for fostering a sporting culture in North Bengal and inspiring greater interest in women’s sports. The championship is expected to be a thrilling event, showcasing the skills and sportsmanship of the participating teams,”

Sen added.