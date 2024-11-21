Tab scam: Youth arrested in Siliguri

Siliguri: A youth identified as Ravindra Prasad Singh from Kishanganj, Bihar, was arrested from Devidanga area under Pradhan Nagar Police Station in Siliguri in connection with the ongoing investigation into the tablet scam.

The Burdwan Cyber Crime Police made the arrest late on Wednesday night. Singh, who operated a customer service center in Chopra, is accused of facilitating fund transfers linked to the scam and receiving substantial payments in return. The scam came to light after a complaint regarding missing funds was filed in Burdwan. Singh was hiding in Siliguri when police arrested him. He was presented before the Siliguri court on Thursday, where he was granted a transit remand for further questioning in Burdwan.