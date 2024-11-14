Tab scam case: Two more held in Chopra, 4 in Malda

Raiganj/ Malda: The police have crackdown on the ongoing statewide tab scam, with two more arrests made in the Chopra Police Station area of North Dinajpur district on Tuesday night. Four arrests have also been made by the Malda Police.

In North Dinajpur, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sariful Islam from Nayabari and Krishnapada Barman from Jagirbasti. According to authorities, the arrests were made by a team from the Kolkata Police with assistance from Chopra Police Station, following up on previous detentions connected to the scam. The arrested were produced in the Islampur Sub-Divisional Court, with requests for transit remand.

This development follows the arrest of three other suspects on Monday night by a Purba Medinipur Police team, in collaboration with

officials from the Islampur Police District. The individuals detained were identified as Saddiq Hossain and Mobarak Hossain, both from Daspara in Chopra and Asarul Hoque from

Ramganj under Islampur Police Station. In total, five individuals have been apprehended from North Dinajpur district in connection to the tab scam case. An Islampur Police District official confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with further arrests expected as they delve deeper into the case.

Purba Bardhaman police, in collaboration with Baishnabnagar Police Station, arrested four individuals involved in a cyber crime case, registered under Purba Bardhaman Cyber Crime PS Case No. 08/24 on October 31, 2024.

The accused were apprehended during a joint operation targeting illegal activities related to the misappropriation of tablet funds. The arrested individuals are Sraban Sarkar (24) of Krishnapur Shyamtola, Jamal Hossain (30) of Krishnapur MLA Para, Roky Sheikh (32) and Pintu Sheikh (25) of Chakseherdi. These arrests are in addition to the arrest of one Hasan Ali earlier from Krishnapur, Baishnabnagar in the same case.

According to police, Hasan, who used to run a cyber cafe, was creating multiple fake identities online and is suspected to be involved in the scam. It is alleged that he broke into the portal designated for uploading names of beneficiaries of the ‘Tarunder Swapna’ scheme. The authorities acted on this information and arrested him from his residence on Monday night.