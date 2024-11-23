Tab scam case: Three more held; 1K bank accounts freezed

Kolkata/Raiganj: Police while probing the tab money scam came to know that the bank accounts where the money was getting siphoned off, were arranged by agents.

According to sources, so far about 1000 bank accounts have been freezed and more than Rs 50 lakh has been blocked.

Till date, nearly 30 persons were arrested from across the state by the state police and Kolkata Police. It was learnt that for a certain amount of commission agents were used to arrange bank accounts which the fraudsters can use to receive the siphoned money. To get the access of the bank accounts, the agents used to provide Rs 300 for each of the account holders.

On Thursday an owner of a shop in North Dinajpur was arrested by the cops of Bongaon Police district. During interrogation, he reportedly told the cops that some persons had offered commission in order to arrange bank accounts for the fraudulent purpose.

Meanwhile, police made further progress in the ongoing investigation of the state tab scam case by arresting three more individuals from different places under Chopra Police Station of North Dinajpur district on Thursday night.

The arrested individuals were identified as Jahangir Alam of Ghirnigaon; Gulzar Ali of Daspara and Faruque Ajam of Sonapur in Chopra. With these recent arrests, the total number of persons apprehended from Chopra Police Station jurisdiction has climbed to 15 so far.

Joint operation was carried out with the combined efforts of police teams from Hooghly district and Ranaghat Police Station with support from Islampur Police

District. Authorities revealed that suspicious tab-related funds were detected in their bank accounts.

The state police has already adopted a stringent approach to dismantling the network behind the tab scam and Chopra region has emerged as the focal point in the investigation.

A senior Police official of Islampur Police District informed that arrested three individuals have been presented to Islampur Sub-Divisional court with a prayer for transit remand.