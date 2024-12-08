Tab scam case: One held in Chopra

Raiganj: The Kolkata Police, continuing its crackdown against the state-wide tab scam, arrested one Daraj Ali from Majhiwali village in Chopra on Saturday.

Later in the day, intelligence officials along with local police raided the rented residence of one Mamtajul Islam, a primary school teacher at Kanchakali village in Chopra, North Dinajpur. However, Mamtajul was not found at the premises.

The investigation team also searched a cybercafe attached to the house and reportedly seized some devices, student data sheets and documents allegedly used by Mamtajul. The cybercafe has since been sealed. Further inquiries led the officials to Majhiwali FP School, where Mamtajul is employed as a teacher. School authorities told the officials that Mamtajul had been absent from work for an extended period. According to Mahamad Ismile, the teacher-in-charge, Mamtajul had taken medical leave starting November 18 but failed to rejoin after 15 days.

Expressing concern over the incident, Nabin Chhetri, a member of the school’s organising committee, said: “It is a matter of shame that a teacher from our school is allegedly involved in such activities, prompting police visits to our premises.” The Chopra region has emerged as a hotspot in the unfolding scam, with 20 individuals arrested from North Dinajpur so far, 16 of them from Chopra alone.

A police official from Islampur district confirmed that a team from the intelligence branch of the Kolkata Police arrested Daraj Ali with the assistance of local police.