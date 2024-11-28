Tab scam case: Darjeeling District Police freeze 252 bank accounts

Siliguri: The Darjeeling District Police have frozen 252 bank accounts and issued 200 notices in the entire district as part of their ongoing probe into a massive tablet scam. The scam involves the misappropriation of funds meant for the purchase of educational tablets for students, with cybercriminals from Bihar, Chopra, Malda suspected of being behind the fraud. Meanwhile, a key suspect has also been arrested by the Malda police in the same case.

The Siliguri Police Commissionerate has identified 43 more suspicious bank accounts linked to the scam. The police claim that a significant amount of “tablet money” has been funneled into these accounts. Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Siliguri Metropolitan, said: “The investigation is being conducted as per the state government’s instructions. We are ensuring no innocent individuals are implicated.”

In a coordinated effort, the Lalbazar Cyber Crime Police Station, Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station and Keshiary Police Station in Medinipur conducted a joint operation in Siliguri, leading to the arrest of 7 individuals in the case so far. Among the arrested are people from Bihar, Chopra and Alipurduar, while the remaining are residents of Siliguri subdivision.

According to police sources, multiple complaints have been registered in connection with the scam. In the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) area, two complaints were filed, one in Darjeeling and another in Kurseong, alleging that funds meant for 240 students went missing. In Siliguri, the number is around 40.

Praveen Prakash, Superintendent of Police (Darjeeling), said: “Suspicious accounts in the tablet case have been frozen and notices have been sent for questioning. We are taking help from CID too.” Police have already recovered Rs 2.18 lakh from 37 accounts.

Meanwhile, a major breakthrough was made in the Kanua Bhavanipur High School tablet corruption case in Malda, with the arrest of Mohammad Mobarak Hossain (21) from Islampur in North Dinajpur. The accused allegedly hacked the government portal, altering account numbers to embezzle funds, using multiple ATMs and SIM cards. Over 90 SIM cards, 65 ATM cards, mobile phones and laptops were seized during the arrest. The investigation, led by Harishchandrapur Police, has revealed explosive details and the suspect has claimed two others are involved. The headmaster, however, preferred to remain tight-lipped. The accused was produced in the court with a prayer for seven days of police custody.