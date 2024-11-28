Tab scam case: Bank’s CSP owner held

Siliguri: In the ongoing crackdown on the tab corruption case, the police of Siliguri Cyber Crime department arrested another man on the allegations of involvement in the scam from Malda. The accused has been identified as Manoj Chowdhury, the owner of a state-owned bank’s Customer Service Point (CSP) under Vaishnavnagar Police Station area.

A team from the Cyber Crime police arrived in Malda on Wednesday night and arrested the accused. The police team seized numerous pen drives and documents from the arrested individual, who was subsequently brought to Siliguri for further investigation.

To date, at least seven individuals from the Vaishnavnagar area have been arrested in connection with the tab scam case. However, Manoj Chowdhury claimed that he didn’t know anything about it.

The arrested individual was produced before the Siliguri court on Thursday. Further investigation is going on.