Tab scam case: ‘13 arrested so far, 120 cases registered’

Kolkata: The tab money scam has become a major cause of concern for the police and administration as the number of cases along with the number of victims of the misappropriation is rising by the day.

As per the information given by the state police, so far 13 persons have been arrested for their involvement in the crime and 120 cases have been registered across the state, including the arrests made and cases registered by the Kolkata Police.

According to sources, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Kolkata Police has already visited the Education department and collected information about the portal through which the process of registration of students for getting the grant for buying tab is being done. As the Education department officials told the cops that changing the information already uploaded in the portal is impossible for any outsider, cops suspect there must be some insider job to change the details of the students. As per the trend, police suspect that someone or a group of people had hired several bank accounts or opened mule accounts in North Dinajpur and Malda to receive the misappropriated money. Though the probe is on, police are still in the dark about how the portal is getting hacked and information is being changed without any notification to the profile holder.

It is learnt that police have found connection of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Jharkhand in the entire crime, no arrest was made from any of these states till date. The Bengal Police is in touch with the three states as the fraudsters have siphoned off money from several public utility schemes there.

Earlier, state Education minister Bratya Basu had apprehended that some hackers or cyber criminals might be involved in the crime. Later, police found the Jharkhand link to the crime from where many cyber crimes were committed earlier.