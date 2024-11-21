Tab scam: 3 more held

Kolkata/Raiganj: The state police arrested three more persons in connection with the tab scam in the past two days from different places.

With these arrests, the total figure of arrests has reached 21.

According to the state police officials, so far 16 persons have been arrested by the police units under the West Bengal Police while Kolkata Police has arrested five persons.

So far a total of 140 cases have been registered, including the ones in Kolkata Police jurisdiction. During the probe, about 797 bank accounts which were used to receive the siphoned-off money have been freezed. Meanwhile, police arrested two persons identified as Julfikar Ali and Umar Faruque from Islampur and Chopra respectively in connection with the tab money scam on Tuesday night.

The arrests were made jointly by the Islampur Police district officials and police teams from Jhargram and Howrah.

Earlier, 15 individuals were arrested from Islampur and Chopra, in North Dinajpur district. The accused were presented in court and were granted a two-day transit remand for further investigation, said a police official of Islampur Police District. The scam has led to a series of arrests across districts, reflecting intensified efforts to crack down on the perpetrators.