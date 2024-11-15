Tab payment: Lakshmir Bhandar model set to be implemented

Kolkata: The state Education department may follow the model of payment of Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for disbursement of money under Taruner Swapna from next year to make funds transfer foolproof.

The department has received suggestions of using Aadhaar card as a payment link for providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under the scheme to students of Class XI and XII for purchasing tablets, smartphones or PCs.

The move comes after the department came across irregularities in the transfer of money under the scheme.

“The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has detected hacking and has placed its Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

There were some cases of question papers of Madhyamik and Higher Secondary getting circulated in social media soon after the commencement of examination in 2023. However, we have been able to address the issue this year and there has been no such incident this year during examinations. Similarly, we are optimistic about resolving the issue of irregularities associated with transfer of money for buying tabs from next year. The issue of money transfer is entirely technical and once we come up with a revised system it will be notified through the Banglar Siksha portal,” said state Education minister Bratya Basu on the sidelines of the inaugural programme of State Kala Utsav 2024.

The minister said that the police arrested 10 persons in connection with the incident and his department is making arrangements for the immediate transfer of money to the genuine beneficiaries who have not yet received the same based on police report. According to sources in the department nearly 500 students who had not received money due to

certain irregularities have got the same.

The minister said that the police under the instructions of Chief Minister will anyone who may be involved in the case irrespective of his rank and position.

“We are receiving suggestions for making the payment system foolproof and the IT department is already working on revamping the same,” said a senior official.

In Lakshmir Bhandar, the Aadhaar payment link is mandatory for transfer of money to the beneficiary’s account. The Education department may also tread the same path and link the students’ accounts with Aadhaar. The department has been advised to hold discussions with the state Women and Child Development and Social Welfare department that executes the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to make the payment system flawless.

Students must provide their Aadhaar number for Class XI admission, so linking it with their accounts will be straightforward for schools.