T S Sivagnanam appointed as Chief Justice of Cal High Court

Kolkata: Justice T S Sivagnanam was appointed as the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court. The Union Law Ministry’s Department of Justice on Monday issued a notification announcing the same.



He was appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court with effect from March 31 after the retirement of the former Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava.

The Supreme Court Collegium on February 9 had recommended the appointment of Justice Sivagnanam as Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Sivagnanam completed his B.Sc from Loyola College in Chennai and BL from Madras Law College.

He was appointed as an additional judge of the Madras High Court in March 2009 and was made permanent two years later. He was later transferred to the Calcutta High Court, where he was sworn in on October 25, 2021. He is set to retire on September 15, 2025.