Synergy event: Jalpaiguri dist admin reviews preparations

Jalpaiguri: Preparations have intensified for the upcoming Industry and Commerce Synergy event, scheduled for November 28 at Dinabandhu Mancha in Siliguri. Ahead of the programme, the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office convened an important coordination meeting to review arrangements, investment goals and district-level industrial concerns.

Organised annually by the state Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) department, Synergy aims to attract new investment and promote micro, small and medium enterprises across multiple districts. This year’s event will see participation from Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts. Officials stated that the department has already set investment targets for the programme and final preparations are underway. During the review meeting, detailed discussions were held on sector-specific challenges affecting industrial units in North Bengal. Key issues included land allotment delays, fire safety compliance, pollution control norms, groundwater extraction permissions and pending land-transfer applications. Officials stressed the need to resolve these matters at the earliest to present a favourable investment climate during Synergy.

Industry representatives were also asked to submit concrete investment proposals that could be showcased at the event. “The district administration has sought detailed proposals from industrial organisations to highlight planned investments in MSME sectors,” said Mohan Debnath, president of the Dabgram Industries Welfare Association.

Although the meeting primarily focused on Synergy preparations, a brief discussion was also held on subsidy-related grievances raised by entrepreneurs. Representatives of industrial associations pointed out that several units have not yet received subsidies approved under state MSME schemes. They urged the administration to ensure smoother processing.

Surjit Pal, secretary of the North Bengal Industries Association, said: “Entrepreneurs have been investing crores to set up units, yet subsidies declared by the government are not being released. Many are now shifting their businesses to Thakurganj in Bihar out of sheer frustration.”

Pal warned that the lack of initiative from the district MSME office could deter new investment. Responding to the concerns, Additional District Magistrate (Industry) Raunak Agarwal assured that all subsidy applications are being reviewed. “The General Manager of the DIC has been instructed to complete and forward pending subsidy files to the state by December,” he stated.