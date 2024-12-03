Synergy conference to boost small and medium industries

Jalpaiguri: The Synergy business conference, focusing on promoting small and medium industries, will be held on December 9 in Batabari, Dooars, involving the districts of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri. On the following day, the event will take place in Siliguri for the hill districts and the two Dinajpur districts.

Organised by the state government, the conference aims to highlight investment opportunities and support measures for entrepreneurs. Representatives from around 350 industry and trade organisations, along with officials from the state Industry department and district administrations, will participate. A preparatory meeting at the Jalpaiguri District Magistrate’s office on Monday set the groundwork for the event.

Kishore Marodia, General Secretary of the North Bengal National Chambers of Commerce and Industries, emphasised financial assistance for entrepreneurs, stating: “Some have already started medium industries, such as cold storage. We expect easy installment-based loans for new small- scale industries.”

Bijaygopal Chakraborty, General Secretary of the Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association, highlighted the role of tea growers. “Some tea growers making self-help groups have set up bought-leaf factories and more are planned. We will propose a tea tourism project to utilise the scenic small tea gardens,” he said.

Chandrakant Mehta, vice-president of the Dabgram Industrial Owners Welfare Association, noted growing interest in new ventures but stressed the need for better support services.

The conference will focus on developing industries such as multi-purpose cold storage for tomatoes, raw chilies and other produce, food processing units, tea tourism ventures and other potential small and medium enterprises. Discussions will also address the benefits available to new investors, gauge the interest of entrepreneurs and prepare a roadmap for industrial growth in the region. The outcome will include a detailed investment plan and a list of committed industrialists.

Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Shama Parveen stated: “Synergy will explore opportunities for small, medium and large industries while presenting the government’s perspective and support mechanisms.”