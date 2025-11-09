Synergy Conclave: Birbhum, Murshidabad to get Rs 1,850 crore investment boost

Kolkata: The state government has received investment proposals of Rs 1,850 crore from investors, industry associations, entrepreneurs which is expected to be implemented in the next one-and-a-half years generating approximately 43,000 direct and indirect employment at

the Synergy and Business Facilitation Conclave involving Birbhum and Murshidabad.

Birbhum saw investment proposals of Rs 371 crore while Murshidabad Rs 1,479 crore. More than 800 entrepreneurs from different areas of Birbhum and Murshidabad districts participated in the event hosted by the state MSME and Textiles department.

The major highlights of the event included setting up of an industrial park that will be set up on the land of Ahmedpur Sugar Mill at Sainthia block in Birbhum. Infrastructure of the park will be developed by WBSIDC. Land has been handed over and DPR has been prepared. Work will start soon.

It has been proposed that a Common Facilitation Centre (CFC) of Birbhum Brass and Bell Metal cluster will come up at Tikarbeta at an investment of Rs 93.30 lakh. Around 700 persons engaged in brass and bell metal activity will be benefitted. A CFC of Santiniketan Leather Goods Cluster at Fuldanga, Sriniketan has been completed at a cost of Rs 168.65 lakh. Skill training under Utkarsh Bangla is running. About 1,000 artisans will be benefitted.

The first phase of three Handloom Cluster projects at Bolpur block, Murarai-I block and Rampurhat-II block have been completed with a combined cost of Rs 1.59 crore. Second phase of each cluster will start soon.

These projects will benefit around 1,500 weavers and allied workers engaged in these clusters. The CFC of Water Hyacinth cluster at Bhagabatipur, Ahmedpur in Birbhum which started in a rental premise will be established in a permanent building. Land for CFC has been given by the SPV of the cluster. WBSIDCL is the implementing agency. Work order has been issued.

The CFC for Khagra Brass & Bell Metal cluster in Murshidabad has been completed, machinery installed. Total cost of the project is Rs 2.53 crore. This facility will enhance production and quality of the products resulting in increased income of around 150 artisans. Another CFC for Kanthalia Pottery cluster in Murshidabad has also been established for Rs 1.37 crore. The CFC will help in increasing productivity and also facilitate product diversification and improved design. More than 550 artisans will benefit through this.