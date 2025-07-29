‘Symbol of national pride’: Mamata extends greetings on Mohun Bagan Diwas

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed good wishes to Mohun Bagan Athletic Club as it celebrated Mohun Bagan Diwas at Netaji Indoor Stadium in a befitting manner.

The Chief Minister sent a message on her letterhead to this iconic football club where she said: “I am happy to know that Mohun Bagan Athletic Club will be celebrating Mohun Bagan Day in a befitting manner at Netaji Indoor Stadium, Kolkata. This day holds a special place not only in the history of Mohun Bagan but also in the annals of Indian football. On this very day in 1911, Mohun Bagan became the first ever Indian Club to win the prestigious IFA Shield by defeating a British team – a moment that transcended sport and became a symbol of national pride….”

“I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to the entire Mohun Bagan family on this proud occasion. May this century-old institution continue to inspire generations and achieve even greater heights in the years to come.” Banerjee wrote further.