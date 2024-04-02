‘Syllabus of 13 vocational subjects to be modified’

Kolkata: The Syllabus of 13 vocational subjects of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will be modified and may be published in the next 10 to 12 days, an HS Council official said.



The syllabus of vocational subjects is managed by the Technical Education department. Ten days back, a meeting was held with the department officials who informed that the updated syllabus would be compiled and sent to the WBCHSE. After perusal of the same, it will be published on the Council website soon. “The syllabus will be updated to make it more scientific and reasonable,” an official said.

Out of 62 subjects in the Higher Secondary, 13 are vocational subjects. Recently, the Council recently notified the revised and bifurcated syllabus under the semester system for all subjects except the 13 vcational ones.

The syllabus was modified after more than a decade, the last change was done in 2012-13 after the Trinamool Congress government came to power for the first time in 2011.

The Council plans to bring the revised syllabus into effect from the 2024-25 academic year. The syllabus change was brought in to make it contemporary and properly equip the students of the state so that they fare well in the competitive examinations.

According to a news agency, in 2013 subjects like information technology, retail, health care and subjects were started in 91 higher secondary schools under the Technical Education department.

Later, nine more–electronics, plumbing, construction, automobile, apparel, tourism and hospitality, amongst others–were added for classes IX to XII in 726 higher secondary schools. It was further claimed that the last change in the vocational education curriculum was in 2019.